2:40 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has one man in custody following a police incident.

Earlier today, Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a disturbance among occupants at a residence in the 600-block of Tomby Court in Kelowna. There was no threat to public safety and the incident was isolated to this residence.

The Southeast District Critical Incident Program was activated and with assistance from an Incident Commander, Crisis Negotiators as well as the Emergency Response Team, the incident was resolved peacefully and one man was taken into custody.

Thank-you to the public and media while we worked to resolve this incident. The investigation is on-going.

1:10 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are currently on the scene of a police incident.

At 11:45 a.m. today, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 600-block of Tomby Court in Kelowna. There is a heavy police presence in this area.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public and media to refrain from posting photos of our officers on scene. Motorists should avoid this area if possible.

More information will be released once it becomes available.