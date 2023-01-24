RCMP host town hall meeting

iHeartRadio

As part of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP's ongoing commitment to engage with their communities, they are hosting a town hall meeting on February 1, 2023  in Enderby.

From 1 -3 p.m., at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby, the public is invited for discussions about public safety and policing issues in the community. The RCMP say they are interested in hearing from community members and receiving  feedback as they build their 5-year strategic plan.

No pre-registration is required.

 

