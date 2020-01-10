RCMP identify suspects in car dealership break ins

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a rash of break and enters in the area of Leathead Rd and Enterprise Way that have occurred in the two weeks.

Constable Solana Pare of the Kelowna detachment said "the suspect or suspects allegedly smash a window to gain entry into the building."

"Once inside they are removing electronics and/or keys to vehicles in the lot. In multiple instances, vehicles have been taken once keys were obtained."

The break and enters occurred overnight and in the early morning hours.

"Police have identified possible suspects related to some of the incidents and the police investigations remain ongoing at this time," said Pare.

In the meantime, the RCMP encourage business owners to consider using a security system or other precautions as part of their loss prevention programs, in addition to securing all valuables within their business.