RCMP Identify Two Bodies Found in September Near Penticton

On September 15, 2022, the Penticton RCMP was notified after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals and immediately contacted police.

Police have worked continuously on this matter and have now identified the two deceased individuals. Investigators are identifying the victims as 30 year old, Alanna Brown and 30-year old Douglas Barker both of Penticton, in hopes of furthering their investigation.

We have learned that both Brown and Barker were last seen on September 14th, the day before their bodies were discovered states Superintendent Sanjay Wijayakoon, BC RCMP Major Crime. The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit knows there are people who saw Ms. Brown and Mr Barker in the days leading up to their deaths and we are urging them to speak with police

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.