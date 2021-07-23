RCMP in Princeton investigating missing person: David Robert Greatrix

The Princeton RCMP are requesting assistance in locating 62-year-old David Robert Greatrix of Penticton.

On July 15th, 2021, staff at the Manning Park Lodge located a vehicle belonging to David Greatrix in the parking lot of the Monument 78 / 83 hiking trail in Manning Park, BC. The vehicle had been reported to have been parked there for some time and David Greatrix was last observed leaving his residence in Penticton in the early morning hours of June 30th, 2021.

Police believe David Greatrix to possibly be in the Manning Park area but have been unable to confirm his whereabouts and are concerned for his well-being.

Description:

Caucasian

Height: 182 cm (5 feet 11 inches)

Weight: 100kg (221 lbs)

Hair: Grey

Eyes: Hazel

If anyone has any information in regards to the whereabouts of David Greatrix, they are asked to contact the Princeton RCMP Detachment, 250-295-6911.