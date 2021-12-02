RCMP incident in West Kelowna
AM1150 news has recieved a report that an incident involving police is slowing traffic in downtown West Kelowna.
A resident in lockdown because of the incident is reporting a stabbing in a home at Highway 97 and Herbert.
-
368 test positive, 5 more deathsThe largest share of the cases were in the Interior Health region, where 101 new infections were recorded.
-
-
Man charged for defrauding the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse AssociationThe Kelowna RCMP Economic Crime Unit led this investigation and worked closely with the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association and the Gaming Board to gather information and advance the investigation.
-
Nearly 2 dozen temperature records broken in B.C.The highest temperature that broke a record was recorded in Penticton, which got to 22.5 C on Wednesday.
-
Mother Pleading for Christmas Miracle, Son Missing Since Nov 827-year-old James Wood went missing in West Kelowna on November 8, 2021
-
-
RCMP release composite sketch of unidentified human remainsDue to the overall condition of the unidentified human remains, police believe the man may have been deceased for an extended period of time, possibly multiple years.
-
B.C. adds 375 cases, 7 deathsThe update pushed the province's seven-day average for infections to 353 per day, up from 345 on Tuesday.
-
Weather warnings in B.C.The British Columbia River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser and all of Vancouver Island.