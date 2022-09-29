RCMP investigate crash involving impaired driver

September 23 at 1:42 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on East Kelowna Road. All the occupants were reported to yelling and arguing with some walking off. Officers attended and located everyone associated to the car out of the vehicle. All appeared intoxicated but uninjured.

The vehicle had been westbound on East Kelowna Road when it drifted right on a fairly straight portion of the roadway and clipped a telephone pole. The 2005 Ford Focus sustained significant damage to the passenger side and airbags were deployed. The registered owner was attempting stated an unknown male had been driving her car and caused the collision.

Through the investigation it was determined the female was being deceitful, was exhibiting signs of intoxication by alcohol and was in fact driving. Following a breath sample, the female received a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and her vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

“The driver and passengers were 19 and 20 years old, it is very fortunate no one was injured in this incident and is an example of the hazards driving while intoxicated”, Said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.