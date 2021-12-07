RCMP investigate fatal ATV crash in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating a fatal ATV collision which occurred on Sunday, December 5.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Lake Country RCMP received a report of two missing people who were ATV’ing in the Oyama Lake area in Lake Country.

Officers attended the area and located the overturned ATV on Oyama Lake Forest Service Road.

The 27-year-old male driver from Kelowna was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 32-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of her injuries.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.