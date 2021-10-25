RCMP investigate fatal multi-vehicle collision.

A 26-year-old female has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park, in Penticton, BC.

Penticton RCMP along with BC Highway Patrol, responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 97 near the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Frontline officers, along with other emergency services personnel, attended the scene of the crash where a single occupant of a Mazda traveling northbound crossed the centre line. The driver of the Mazda collided with two other on-coming vehicles.

The initial investigation suggests the driver of the Mazda was traveling at a high-rate of speed before crossing the double solid line.

The driver and lone occupant of the Mazda was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The drivers and occupants of the other affected vehicles survived with varying degrees of non-life threatening injuries.

“RCMP offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” stated Constable James Grandy, Media Relations Officer for the Penticton RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.