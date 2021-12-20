RCMP investigate fatality at SilverStar resort

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating after a Vernon man died while snowboarding at Silverstar Mountain Resort on Saturday morning.



At approximately 11:20 a.m., police were notified that a snowboarder had been found unconscious in the Putnam Creek area of the mountain. The initial investigation has determined the man was snowboarding in an area of complex terrain that was closed at the time due to poor conditions. The victim, who was alone, fell into a ravine and was later discovered by a skier who noticed the man’s snowboard protruding from the snow.



Sadly, despite the attempt of rescuers, efforts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy.



The deceased has been identified as a Vernon man in his 40’s, and due to privacy, his name will not be released.



The BC Coroners Service was notified of the death and is now conducting a concurrent fact finding investigation to determine the circumstances of how the person came to their unexpected death.

