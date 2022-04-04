RCMP Investigate Incident at Quigley Elementary

On April 4, 2022, shortly before noon, Kelowna RCMP responded to a threat made to Quigley Elementary School in Kelowna. Out of an abundance of caution, the school has been evacuated as the police investigate the incident. Parents have been asked by school administrators to pick up their children from a nearby safe location. School is expected to resume as usual tomorrow. Inspector Beth McAndie, the Kelowna RCMP Investigative Services Officer, said, “We take these calls very seriously, and we are committing our resources to ensure the safety of the children and our community.”

The nature of the threat will not be disclosed as the Kelowna RCMP continued to investigate.