RCMP investigate stolen poppy donation box

On November 7, 2023, at 7:56 a.m., the RCMP received a report that the poppy donation box had been stolen the night before from a business located in the 3100 block of Lakeshore Road.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., a lone Caucasian male believed to be in his mid-30s, wearing a black jacket and white scarf, entered the store. The male was captured on surveillance stealing the poppy donation box which contained approximately $400. He then departed on foot in an unknown direction.

“We have seen this type of unfortunate crime of opportunity before and it's always disappointing. All the money raised goes towards supporting those who have given so much to our country. To steal it is so disrespectful,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP is asking the public for assistance. If you witnessed this incident, have dashcam evidence from this area at the time of the offence, or can identify the individual responsible, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-66484.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.