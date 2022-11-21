RCMP investigate sudden death of a toddler

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was advised that an 18-month-old male was located deceased. Officers attended a residence in the 1300 block of Richter Street where the toddler was found unresponsive.

The BC Ambulance Service and Kelowna Fire were called and attended the scene; however, the child was deceased.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation, along with support from Kelowna Investigative Services, the BC Coroner Service and the Ministry of Child Family Development.

This investigation is in its early stages; therefore, RCMP will have no further comment.

“These files are always difficult for every first responders and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.