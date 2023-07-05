RCMP investigate suspicious death outside Vernon

The British Columbia RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of an investigation after the discovery of a deceased 30-year-old man.

On July 2, 2023, North Okanagan Rural RCMP received information about a deceased male, later identified as Miguel Suzor, on a forest service road used to access Proctor Lake. Investigators have deemed the death suspicious.

Investigators ask for anybody who was in the area of Silver Star Road and Rogers Road on July 2, 2023 who saw anything of note, or who has video in the area, to please contact them. Further, if anybody has information regarding Suzor’s whereabouts or actions during July 1-2, 2023, please contact investigators.

See attached photograph of Miguel Suzor.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and investigators do not currently know the circumstances that led to Suzor’s death. The preliminary investigation has not identified any suggestion of risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.