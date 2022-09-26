RCMP investigating after incident involving vehicle and pedestrian on Rail Trail

On September 25, 2022 just after midnight, police officers from the Kelowna RCMP Detachment responded to a 911 call on the Rail Trail near Baillie avenue in Kelowna. Police Officers were informed that a male had been run over by a truck.

Police officers attended the scene and arrested the driver of a black Dodge Ram with Alberta plate.

Those on scene aided the victim until the Kelowna Fire Department and Emergency Health Services could safety transport the victim to the Hospital where they are receiving medical care for significant injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing but it appears that alcohol was a factor. In order to have a fulsome understanding of what occurred and why, a Traffic Analyst and officers from the General Investigation Section are engaged in the investigation,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Investigative Service Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

“The area near the accident was populated by several individuals living in temporary shelters and tents. We are grateful that no one else was injured. We are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net,” said Corporal Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer.