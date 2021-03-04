RCMP investigating after man grabs woman

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly grabbed a woman who was out for a run.

On March 3rd, 202, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was running on Mclean Road near Junes Spring Road in Kelowna when she attempted to run past a man standing by a vehicle. The woman reported that the man grabbed her arm. She pulled free and immediately ran home and reported the incident to police.

Frontline officers flooded the area and searched for the man, but no one was located.

The man is described as:

-Caucasian male

-40-50 years old

medium length curly black hair

The vehicle he was standing beside was described by the victim as a newer model black 4-door SUV with a silver roof rack.

“At this time, we don’t know what the suspect’s intentions were, but we are working diligently to solve this incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw something, or has dashcam or surveillance video of the incident to contact us immediately. We are also asking anyone who recognises this suspect or vehicle description to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net