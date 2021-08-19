RCMP investigating afternoon robbery

On August 5th, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a female victim was approached by an unidentified male as she was attempting to pay a parking metre near White Avenue East and Main Street in Penticton.

The male hit her from behind, resulting in her falling to the ground. The suspect took her purse from her hand, and ran north on Main Street. The victim suffered minor injuries, and subsequently attended the RCMP Detachment.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, early 20’s, slim build, curly hair, wearing a dirty shirt, shorts and a backpack.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.