RCMP investigating break and enter of West Kelowna fire station

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a recent break and enter at the Wilson’s Landing Fire Station located on Westside Road in West Kelowna.

On September 7, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm, the West Kelowna RCMP and the Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief responded to an alarm at the fire station and discovered that bandits had broke into the premise.

The preliminary investigation seems to indicate that the suspect(s) triggered the alarm after gaining entry into the building and stole several items before departing.

“The crime scene was photographed and an exhibit was seized for fingerprints examination by the Forensic Identification Section,” said Corporal Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer for the West Kelowna RCMP.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department provides services including medical first response and fire suppression to our community.

The station had been the target of a previous break and enter in February 2021.

If you have details about this incident, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain completely anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net