RCMP investigating crash involving stolen Vernon truck

On August 26th, 2020 just before 2:30 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to Highway 97S near Drought Road in Peachland for a single vehicle collision.

A Toyota pickup truck struck a concrete barrier and a power pole before rolling several times and coming to rest on Drought Road.

The 27-year-old female driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

The pickup was reported stolen from the Vernon area on August 13th, 2020.

No charges have been laid at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.