RCMP investigating fatal hit-and-run collision

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on 25th Avenue early Monday morning in Vernon.

On Monday, November 6th, 2023, around 4:40 a.m., police received a report a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 4300-block of 25th Ave in Vernon. Frontline officers arrived at the location where Vernon Fire Rescue Service and BC Emergency Health Service personnel were tending to a person on the roadway. The male victim was critically injured and sadly did not survive. Details related to the man's identity are not being released pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin. Evidence collected from the scene lead investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on 25th Avenue. A detour was established and the road was closed while police conducted their investigation. The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2023-19552.