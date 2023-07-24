RCMP investigating homicide in Oliver

The British Columbia RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of an investigation after the discovery of a deceased 29-year-old man.

On July 19th, 2023, Oliver RCMP were called to a vineyard on Ryegrass Road, where they confirmed a man was shot and killed.

The suspect departed the scene prior to police arriving. Later that day, police located the suspect at his residence, where he was arrested.

Resident of Oliver, Pedro Murillo, has been charged with second degree murder, and remains in custody.

Investigators ask for anyone who was in the area of Ryegrass Road in the afternoon of July 19th, 2023, and saw anything of note, or who has video in the area, to please contact them.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.