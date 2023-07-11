RCMP investigating serious assault in Polson Park

Police are continuing to investigate a serious assault that took place in Polson Park in Vernon on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, July 9th, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the 2600-block of Highway 6 in Vernon. The adult victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where they remain in stable condition. A portion of Polson Park was closed to the public to allow officers to continue their investigation at the scene.

The information we have at this point is that this is a targeted incident and there is no known risk to the public, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file 2023-11741