RCMP investigating sudden death

On August 18th, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., front-line officers, along with emergency crews responded to an unconscious male near Industrial Ave and Main Street in Penticton.

A 30-year-old Langley resident was pronounced deceased at the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. No other information is available at this time.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.