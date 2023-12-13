RCMP investigating suspicious device

On Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, around 10:30 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue in Vernon. The man, who is known to police, was found to be in violation of several conditions and was arrested without incident. While dealing with the man, the arresting officer located a suspected explosive device inside the vehicle. Frontline officers immediately closed off the area to ensure the safety of the public and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit has been consulted.

Frontline officers have established a safety cordon and we’re asking the public to please avoid the area, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our EDU Team is expected to arrive later today and the area will remain closed until they are able to examine and safely deal with the item.

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.