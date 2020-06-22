RCMP investigating the tragic death of a man in Mill Creek

On June 21st, 2020 just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews in Kelowna rushed to the Mill Creek waterfall at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road in response to a 911 emergency call for a report a drowning incident. Police learned that the victim had been at the waterfall with his family when he entered the water to help his daughter who had slipped in. She was able to get to shore, but he was not.

Bystanders were able to pull the man from the water and begin CPR efforts, which were subsequently taken over by BC Emergency Health Services.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated and passed away,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment. “RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.