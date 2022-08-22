RCMP investigating Thursday night downtown Kelowna assault

On August 18, 2022, a Kelowna General Duty RCMP Officer on routine patrol in the downtown core was stopped by a group of concerned citizens about a female victim bleeding heavily from a wound to her arm.

The female was intoxicated and unable to provide officers any details on how she was injured.

RCMP Officers provided first aid until BC Ambulance attended. The female was transported to KGH were she received medical treatment for her non-life threatening injury.

Officers located the area where the alleged assault took place at the corner of Mills St and Bernard Ave.

Surveillance was obtained which showed an earlier altercation had occurred between the injured woman and two females who are possibly known to the victim. A male was also present with the two females during the incident.

The surveillance showed two females fighting. The victim was able to free herself and walk away to the area where she was located by the concerned citizens.

At this time, the RCMP have been unable to identify the others involved or what type of weapon was used to cause the injury.

Kelowna RCMP are seeking to speak with both females and the man who was with the victim during this event or anyone else who may have witnessed what took place.

Please call the RCMP non-emergency line at (250)762-3300 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“This is an active investigation and officers are certain that this is an isolated occurrence. There is no concern for the public’s safety,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officers with the Kelowna RCMP.