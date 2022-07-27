RCMP investigating weekend grass fire in Coldstream

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a grass fire that was sparked late Saturday night in Kalamalka Provincial Park.



At approximately 11:30 p.m., police say they were called to assist the Coldstream Fire Department who had responded to a grass fire in Kalamalka Park near the 9800-block of Coldstream Creek Road. The fire was contained and extinguished thanks to the quick response of fire crews and police are now investigating the origin.



We've received information from witnesses who have reported seeing a flare in the vicinity prior to the fire starting, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It is under investigation and we’re certainly looking into the possibility that it may have been human caused.



A recent period of hot weather has caused the fire index to jump significantly, police are urging residents exercise caution and be fire smart.



Careless acts can have devastating consequences; it only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire, adds Terleski. Really be aware of everything you are doing and do everything you can to minimize the risks of starting a fire. Dispose of cigarettes properly, never leave a campfire unattended, and always follow any burning restrictions.



Penalties for contravening the Wildfire Act can include:

Section 3 (1), Drop, release or mishandle burning substance: $575

Section 3 (2), Fail to extinguish burning substance: $575

Section 5 (1), Light, fuel or use fire against regulations: $1,150

Section 5 (2) (a), Fail to extinguish fire: $575

Section 10 (3), Light, fuel or use fire against restriction: $1,150

Section 10 (4), Fail to comply with fire restriction: $1,150



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)545-7171 and quote police file 2022-12773.