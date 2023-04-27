iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Instagram

RCMP issue Emergency road closure at Enterprise Way and Leckie Road


Yellow caution tape (Credit: Pexels)

The Kelowna RCMP are advising the public that the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road will remain closed until further notice due to a serious motor vehicle collision investigation.

RCMP are asking for the public’s cooperation and patience during this time and recommend using alternate routes.

There are no concerns for the safety of our citizens and an update will be issued as information becomes available.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175