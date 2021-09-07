RCMP issuing updated statement regarding recent homicide

Update: Sept 7 2:23 p.m.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday September 5, frontline officers from the Penticton RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down, at a field located in the 100-block of Eckhart Avenue.

When officers arrived they located BCEHS attending to young man suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“As we advance our investigation, the identity of the deceased hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, based on the investigation at this initial stage, and in consultation with the BC Coroners Service, we are confident in releasing to the public that the deceased was not a youth, and not a school district student,” explained Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “An autopsy is being scheduled with the Coroner with the aim of determining the cause of death and identity confirmation”.

“Given the severity and sensitive location, we appreciate our community’s concerns, in particular, the well-being of their children heading back to school. We want to ease these concerns by informing this does not appear to be a random act, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public, and in particular students headed back for school,” says Cst. Grandy.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

“Our priority now is to identify this young man and speak with his family,” states Superintendent Brian Hunter, Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP. “We are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying this young man to contact us.”



“As well, we are asking those with information not to share such on social media, but rather in person to a police officer, so that we may gather untainted, first hand information which may assist in advancing this investigation.”