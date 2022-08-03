RCMP lay First Degree Murder charges
A 25-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges after a the discovery of a body in Okanagan Lake.
Wyne Zablan is in custody and will remain there until his next court appearance on August 29th.
Police discovered the body at the west end of Bennett Bridge on the afternoon of July 29th. The victim has been identified, however police are not releasing his name pending notification of next of kin.
RCMP confirm the victim and the accused knew each other prior to this incident and there was no further risk to the public.
-
-
-
Wildfire evacuees can apply for emergency permit to access property: RDOS EOC saysThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has developed a procedure for residents on Evacuation Order to temporarily access their properties.
-
A candidate in the making: residents invited to workshop ahead of local government electionsInterested Candidates for Council from Vernon, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby & Spallumcheen along with residents are invited to a candidate readiness workshop for upcoming local government elections.
-
Police arrest Kelowna man in connection to body found on Okanagan LakePolice were originally called to the discovery of a body in the water at the west end of the Bennett Bridge on July 29th shortly after 1:00 p.m.
-
Score One for the RCMP Bait CarIn the early morning hours of July 30, 2022, West Kelowna RCMP arrested a female who had stolen a bait car.
-
Cyclist dead after collision with vehicle in West KelownaThe West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a collision which resulted in the death of a cyclist.
-
Evacuation orders and alerts for Keremeos Creek WildfireThe Keremeos Creek fire has grown to more than 22 square kilometres since it was first spotted on Friday.
-
RDCO douses plans for long weekend campfiresEffective immediately, all campfires are prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area Fire Service Areas.