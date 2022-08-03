RCMP lay First Degree Murder charges

A 25-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges after a the discovery of a body in Okanagan Lake.

Wyne Zablan is in custody and will remain there until his next court appearance on August 29th.

Police discovered the body at the west end of Bennett Bridge on the afternoon of July 29th. The victim has been identified, however police are not releasing his name pending notification of next of kin.

RCMP confirm the victim and the accused knew each other prior to this incident and there was no further risk to the public.