RCMP locate and arrest Michael Bopfinger

On August 3rd at approximately 9:05 a.m., officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit arrested Michael Bopfinger in Vernon on his outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Vernon Detachment to later appear in court.

***Original***(July 25, 2022)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a weapons complaint outside a residential building 3700-block of 27th Avenue on Saturday (July 23) around 2 P.M.

A female victim at the location told responding officers that an altercation had taken place between her and a man in the parking lot at the location. During the altercation police say the man produced what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly pointed it at her. The incident ended when the man walked away and the victim was able to call 911. Members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed to assist frontline officers in locating the suspect who was possibly still in possession of the weapon. after searching, police say the suspect has not yet been located and are turning to the public for their assistance in locating the man.

The suspect, 47-year old Michael Hans Bopfinger, is wanted for, assault, utter threats and a number of firearms related offences.

Michael Bopfinger is described as: