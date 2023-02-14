iHeartRadio

RCMP locate missing 32 year old


RCMp

The Kelowna RCMP  confirm they have located the woman who was reported missing on February 12th..

Mounties say she has been located safe.

Police want to Thank the media and public for their assistance.

12
