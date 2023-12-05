RCMP locate missing 49 year old

Kelowna RCMP are no longer searching for the 49-year-old male reported missing on December 5, 2023. Following the RCMP media release, the original caller and family members have advised police the individual has been in contact with them and they are no longer reporting him missing.

“The media attention generated yesterday was instrumental in receiving information regarding his whereabouts and wellbeing” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “Thank you to the media agencies and public for your assistance.”