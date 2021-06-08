RCMP look for witnesses in hit and run of pedestrian on Baron Rd

RCMP in Kelowna are turning to the general public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle that allegedly failed to remain at the scene of an afternoon hit and run collision that left a pedestrian with minor injuries.

On June 3rd, 2021 just after 4:30 p.m., a woman was crossing Underhill Street at Baron Road in Kelowna at the marked pedestrian crosswalk. A female driving a dark coloured sports utility vehicle on Underhill St collided with the pedestrian, as she was turning right onto Baron Road.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle did not remain at the scene and continued westbound on Baron Road. The driver is described as a woman between 40 – 60 years old and was wearing a white shirt. A female passenger was also in the vehicle, described as between 15 – 25 years old and was wearing a red shirt.

“The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the collision and sought medical assistance the following day,” states Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “The pedestrian reported that the driver failed to conduct a shoulder check at the crosswalk prior to turning onto Baron Road. Police would like to remind drivers to scan intersections both ways for pedestrians prior to entering the roadway.”

If you witnessed this hit and run incident, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2021-33909. You may also share your information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving your tip on the Crime Stoppers website.