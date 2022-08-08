RCMP looking for any witnesses to collision on Harvey Ave and Kirschner Road

On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:30 PM, Kelowna RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a collision on Harvey Avenue near Kirschner Road.

Upon arrival it was determined that a 2020 Harley Davidson MC, was travelling westbound on Harvey Ave and collided (Tbone) with the rear passenger door of a 2005 Grey Volkswagen Jetta. Both passengers of the motorcycle were launched off the bike and suffered significant injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video are being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.