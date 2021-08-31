iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
11°C
Instagram

RCMP looking for assistance locating Julianne Veltikold

81573_MissingJulianne

Press release:

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Calgary resident.

Julianne Veltikold was last seen on August 27, 2021 in West Kelowna. Since Julianne’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings however, Julianne remains missing.

Description of Julianne Veltikold:

  • 36 years old
  • 5 ft 1 in (155 cm)
  • slender build
  • Long brown/blonde hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julianne is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175