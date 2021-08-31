RCMP looking for assistance locating Julianne Veltikold

Press release:

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Calgary resident.

Julianne Veltikold was last seen on August 27, 2021 in West Kelowna. Since Julianne’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings however, Julianne remains missing.

Description of Julianne Veltikold:

36 years old

5 ft 1 in (155 cm)

slender build

Long brown/blonde hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julianne is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).