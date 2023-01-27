iHeartRadio

RCMP looking for high risk offender


HarleyDavidGillies-mugshot

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for 45-year-old Harley David Gillies as an unendorsed warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an incident of a domestic violence call to the police, where Mr. Gillies is suspected to have assaulted a female, threaten her with a knife and stole her cell phone and keys.

 

Mr. Gillies who is known to police is described as Causation, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has been designated as a high-risk offender and is currently at large.

 

The warrant is for the following offences:

 

  • Assault
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats
  • Breach of Undertaking
  • Theft Under $5000

If you know the whereabouts of Harley David Gillies, do not approach him.  Instead, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-42887.  Or call Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

 

