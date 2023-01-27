RCMP looking for high risk offender

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for 45-year-old Harley David Gillies as an unendorsed warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an incident of a domestic violence call to the police, where Mr. Gillies is suspected to have assaulted a female, threaten her with a knife and stole her cell phone and keys.

Mr. Gillies who is known to police is described as Causation, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has been designated as a high-risk offender and is currently at large.

The warrant is for the following offences:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Breach of Undertaking

Theft Under $5000

If you know the whereabouts of Harley David Gillies, do not approach him. Instead, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-42887. Or call Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.