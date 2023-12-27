RCMP looking for owner of Rolex found on Water Street

On December 22, 2023, a good Samaritan visited the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment to hand over a what appears to be a genuine Rolex watch discovered outside a popular restaurant in the 1300 block of Water Street, downtown Kelowna earlier that day.

"Rolex watches are known for their high value, and the Kelowna RCMP would like to reunite this watch with its rightful owner,” stated Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “It appears this one was well cared for and the owner may not be aware it’s missing."

If you are the owner of this watch and can identify it, please visit the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street. Be prepared to provide evidence of ownership or positively identify it.

The Kelowna RCMP will hold this watch for 90 days, awaiting the owner to come forward and claim it.