RCMP looking for suspect in Popeyes Chicken break and enter, theft of register


rcmp

On January 19th 2023 a break and enter into a business, believed to be the newly opened Popeyes Chicken, on 10th Avenue in Salmon Arm was reported.

Mounties say a male suspect forced entry into the business and a cash register was stolen.

The RCMP in Salmon Arm are investigating the incident and are looking for a bald male that was wearing a black hoodie
and driving a white car.

If you have information on this theft or have spotted somone fitting the desciption of the suspects, call the
Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

