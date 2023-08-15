RCMP looking for suspects after vandalizing ‘The Working Man’ statue downtown

On August 12, 2023, Kelowna RCMP were advised that ‘The Working Man’ bronze statue located at the intersection of Bernard Ave and St. Paul St was knocked over and sustained significant damage. Employees with the City of Kelowna reviewed CCTV and determined the incident happened at approximately 1:00am by four male individuals.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the four whose photos have been attached.

Suspect 1: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, tall, medium build, curly brown hair, facial hair, black button shirt, black shorts, green baseball cap, black shoes.

Suspect 2: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, shorter, medium build, short brown hair, light facial hair, black v-neck t-shirt, green shorts, black shoes.

Suspect 3: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, taller, medium build, longer blonde hair in the back, black facial hair, black tank top, pink and yellow floral board shorts, black baseball cap, blueish cowboy boots.

Suspect 4: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, tall, medium build, appears to have medium length dark coloured hair, black backpack, blue and white floral shirt, beige cargo shorts, grey shoes with grey socks.

“These individuals caused significant and costly damage to something with sentimental value to Kelowna’s downtown core and community. It is imperative that we work together and hold those responsible accountable.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Kelowna Media Relations Unit.

If you can identify any of these individuals, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2023-47424. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).