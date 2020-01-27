RCMP looking for witnesses to late night robbery

Kelowna RCMP are looking for any potential witnesses after a young lady was robbed of her wallet Saturday night on McCurdy Road.

On January 25th, 2020 at approximately 10:30 pm a female pedestrian was walking in the 700 block of McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male.

The victim fell to the ground and her wallet fell out of her pocket.

The male suspect then demanded the victim give him her wallet but noticed it on the ground and grabbed it.

The suspect then ran southbound down Franklyn Road.

The suspect male is described as a Caucasian male in his 40’s and was wearing all black clothing.

“The Kelowna RCMP was relieved to hear the victim was not seriously injured during this violent encounter.” States Cst. Lesley Smith Kelowna RCMP “However, our Kelowna frontline officers will continue to investigate this robbery and are canvassing the neighbourhood and local businesses for any video surveillance they might have, in hopes of identifying the suspect responsible.”

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed a suspicious male in that area on Saturday night, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.