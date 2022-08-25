RCMP looking to hire new officers: hosting information session

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is hiring! The RCMP say they offer an exceptional career, letting you make a real difference in your community and your country. To do their job, police say they need officers from all backgrounds who are physically fit, up for a challenge and ready to make a difference wherever they're posted.



A career presentation put on by the RCMP will give the public a chance to hear first-hand from recruiters about the career opportunity. RCMP say the session will also get into the details of the recruiting process including the requirements and expectations for applying and how to prepare for each stage.



The public is invited to attend a career presentation on the following date:



Friday, September 2, 2022 at 5pm

Best Western Vernon

4790 34 Street

Vernon, British Columbia V1T 5Y9



To register:

Call 1-877-726-7472 or email lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca



Be sure to include the following information:

• Your name

• Email address or phone number

• Date and location of presentation



Anyone attending is asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.



If you, or someone you know is thinking about becoming a police officer with the RCMP, visit www.rcmpcareers.ca