RCMP make quick arrest after witnessing attempted break and enter in downtown Kelowna
In the early morning hours of Friday December 9, 2022 two Kelowna RCMP General Duty Officers observed a male using tools to try and break into a condo building in the 500 block of Leon Avenue downtown Kelowna. Officers immediately arrested the male for break and enter and he was identified as an individual who was breaching his release order.
This individual has six outstanding warrants and was on a curfew between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. and was not to have in his possession break and enter tools.
“We applaud the Officers who were able to make an arrest after their proactive police work,” said Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officers with the Kelowna RCMP. “Thanks to their hard work this individual is off the streets and being held for the courts.”
YLW holiday travel tips for one of the busiest times of the yearKelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy holiday season. More than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3.
RCMP Seize Drugs and WeaponsOn Sunday December 11, 2022 Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of drugs and weapons from two well-known individuals who were driving a vehicle that was not registered to them.
Pair of Rockets to represent at CHL Top Prospects game in JanuaryThe Canadian Hockey League announced Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, including Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.
Strurc invited to Czechia World Junior Training CampSzturc, 19, currently sits second in Kelowna Rockets scoring with 37 points (10G, 27A) through 26 games this season.
Another break for BC driversNo increase in ICBC premiums for two years.
New Salvation Army survey finds more Canadians facing financial hardshipAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic instability and the rising cost of living, one third (33 per cent) of respondents said they were pessimistic about the future of their personal finances, an increase of 10 percentage points from a similar study in 2021.
BREAKING: Police say one person dead after morning collision on Burtch RoadThe Kelowna RCMP can confirm that one person has died as a result of the serious single vehicle collision earlier today in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.
$500 one time government subsidy now available for low income rentersApplications are now open for renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500.
Rockets drop back to back one goal games in double dose of teddy bear tossesThe Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, BC. and The Victoria Royals spoiled the Kelowna Rockets Teddy Bear Toss night downing them 3-2 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC on Friday night.