RCMP make quick arrest after witnessing attempted break and enter in downtown Kelowna

In the early morning hours of Friday December 9, 2022 two Kelowna RCMP General Duty Officers observed a male using tools to try and break into a condo building in the 500 block of Leon Avenue downtown Kelowna. Officers immediately arrested the male for break and enter and he was identified as an individual who was breaching his release order.

This individual has six outstanding warrants and was on a curfew between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. and was not to have in his possession break and enter tools.

“We applaud the Officers who were able to make an arrest after their proactive police work,” said Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officers with the Kelowna RCMP. “Thanks to their hard work this individual is off the streets and being held for the courts.”