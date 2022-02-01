RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta

RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing.

Some vehicles, including trucks, were seen leaving the blockade on Tuesday afternoon amid a growing presence of RCMP officers on foot.

CTV News’ Bill Fortier reported that, as some vehicles from the initial blockade left the area, passenger vehicles and what appeared to be farm vehicles started to arrive and create a secondary blockade. Reporters and cameras observing the situation were moved further back from the area.

Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions. The blockade mirrors similar protests countrywide and in Ottawa over the past week.

“As of this morning, further action is being taken by the Alberta RCMP as this blockade continues to impede the ability for emergency agencies to provide full services to area residents,” the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

“It has also negatively impacted the flow of goods and services, and impedes the public’s freedom of movement.”

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett said it’s his understanding that the RCMP “tried all they could to negotiate,” but failed to reach an agreement with the protesters.

He told CTV News Channel on Tuesday that he wants the vehicles blocking the border crossing to “get out of the way” so that traffic can resume and the residents of the small community can get on with their lives.

“I had no gripe with the protests until it became a blockade,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t approve.”

The blockade had appeared smaller on Tuesday than it had been over the weekend, but The Canadian Press previously reported that vehicle headlights were as far as the eye could see, despite the -20 degree Celsius weather.

Some trucks were empty as of Tuesday morning, but many were adorned with upside-down Canadian flags and signs indicating: “True North Strong Proud and Free,” “Mandate Freedom or Liberation is Coming,” and “No Fear, Freedom Rules.”

Police had previously said that officers were trying to negotiate with the blockade, to no avail, and were prepared to make arrests if necessary.

“These folks have a right to lawful protest,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told The Canadian Press. “I've encouraged them to return to that and, if that takes place, there will be no need for those enforcement actions.”

The blockade has left dozens of cross-border truckers and travellers stranded, with few options of where to go.

“That's not how Canadians behave,” said Lovepreet Singh, who’s among the 150 truckers stuck in Montana with a full load of produce for Canadians.

“There are people (that) have medical issues like blood pressure issues, thyroid issues, asthma.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has condemned the blockade and said it’s up to the local police forces to enforce laws that provide stiff punishments for protests that impede the use of provincial infrastructure.

Kenney is scheduled to speak on the matter later Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press