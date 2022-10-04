iHeartRadio

RCMP need help to locate missing 28-year-old


Missing file 22-61035 (wings)

The Kelowna RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kelowna man who was reported missing by family.

Isaiah Ellis-Dickson is a 28-year-old described as:

  • Indigenous man 
  • 5’7”
  • 170 Lbs
  • dark shoulder length hair
  • brown eyes.

Ellis-Dickson is experiencing homelessness and missed taking required medication which is unusual, was last seen on September 20,2022.

If you  have information which may help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2022-61034.

