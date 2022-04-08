RCMP Need Your Help Finding Stolen Tractor

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for assistance from the community following the theft of a tractor in Vernon.

The tractor was stolen from a property on Herry Road in Vernon sometime between April 1st and April 4th.

It is a 2019 blue, New Holland Thomas T3.90F with a vehicle identification number of TLHZ00844. It will have noticeable damage to the front right headlight.

If you have any information regarding the theft of this tractor, or where it might presently be located, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file #2022-5373.