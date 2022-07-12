RCMP Notify Independent Investigations Office of Incident in OK Falls

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Okanagan Falls resulting in injuries to two men.

Just before 7 p.m. last night, on July 10, 2022, an officer from the BC Highway Patrol was on his way to assist in investigating an incident in Okanagan Falls. The officer was driving a police vehicle on Maple Street when he collided with a civilian vehicle driving on 10th Avenue, in Okanagan Falls.

The two occupants of the civilian vehicle were treated at a local area hospital, where one occupant was found to be suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The Penticton RCMP and BCHP are continuing to investigate the collision, while the IIO BC is investigating in an effort to determine whether police actions contributed to the men’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Anyone who was a witness to the collision is asked to contact IIO BC.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.