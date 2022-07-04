RCMP officer welcomes Ukrainian refugees to Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP Corporal Dabiri was one of several guest speakers at the first Ukrainian meeting of Kelivna.

Approximately, 100 Ukrainian refugees who now will be living in the Central Okanagan and surrounding area were in attendance at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kelowna.

Corporal Dabiri spoke on many topics including the duties of a police officer and the public expectations for the RCMP.

“These people have had their lives turned upside down so it is important they know we are here to support them and they are safe” said Corporal Dabiri.

Included in the presentation where potential employers from Kelowna, other community leaders and the great people from the Kelowna Stands with the Ukraine organization.