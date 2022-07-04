RCMP officer welcomes Ukrainian refugees to Kelowna
Kelowna RCMP Corporal Dabiri was one of several guest speakers at the first Ukrainian meeting of Kelivna.
Approximately, 100 Ukrainian refugees who now will be living in the Central Okanagan and surrounding area were in attendance at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kelowna.
Corporal Dabiri spoke on many topics including the duties of a police officer and the public expectations for the RCMP.
“These people have had their lives turned upside down so it is important they know we are here to support them and they are safe” said Corporal Dabiri.
Included in the presentation where potential employers from Kelowna, other community leaders and the great people from the Kelowna Stands with the Ukraine organization.
Five Impaired Drivers Nabbed on Canada Day in Lake CountryLake Country RCMP officers were busy on Canada Day, removing five impaired drivers from the road within seven hours.
Shots Fired at Williams Lake Stampede RodeoPolice are investigating and have arrested one suspect after a public shooting at the Williams Lake stampede grounds Sunday afternoon.
Football Canada Cup Comes to KelownaFor the first time in its history the Football Canada Cup will be played in Kelowna and it kicks-off in just over a week.
Deceased Vancouver Island Robbery Suspects Identified as Twin Brothers from DuncanThe Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) investigation in to the armed robbery and shooting at a Saanich bank has resulted in a number of updates and confirmations.
Landslide concerns trigger evacuation alert for 27 properties in Sicamous Creek Mobile Home ParkAn Evacuation Alert has been issued by the District of Sicamous at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre.
One person dead after weekend UTV crash near Lake Country: RCMP sayLake Country RCMP is investigating a fatal utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash involving two 34-year-old males that occurred early Satuday morning (July 02).
Keep an eye out for Giant HogweedWhile summer has arrived, another sign of better weather brings a troublesome and dangerous plant called giant hogweed.
Kin Beach reopensThe Water Quality Advisory issued for Kin Beach has been lifted and the beach has been re-opened to the public.
Chute Lake road to Close Overnight for PavingBeginning Monday July 4 until Wednesday July 5 Chute Lake Rd. between South Crest Dr. and Lark St. will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road resurfacing.