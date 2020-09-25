RCMP On Scene at Orchard Park Plaza

Update at 2PM:

Police remain on scene, but officers appear to be reopening the area.

Winners remains closed at this time. The company says it is aware of the incident and commend Kelowna RCMP on their quick action.

This is an active criminal investigation.

Update at 1PM:

Kelowna RCMP received notice of a possible threat and are scene at Orchard Park Plaza.

Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy said, "It is an active criminal investigation at this point, so we are asking people to remain away from the area until we are done investigating and we leave."

Noseworthy says they were informed of the potential threat around 11:30AM.

Lee Valley, Winners, and adjacent stores are closed at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.