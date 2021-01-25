RCMP on scene of downtown fire

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in a downtown alley.

Just after 1:30 this afternoon, police were called to assist Kelowna Fire Department in the alley behind the 200-block of Leon Ave.

Officers are working to determine if the fire was deliberately set and are asking the public to remain clear of the area as it remains an active scene.

RCMP don't believe anyone was injured by the blaze.

If you have any information that may assist investigators or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers.